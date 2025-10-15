Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 17th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $5.2014 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE TFC opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $575,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.