Brokerages Set Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Target Price at $37.15

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.4615.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHYM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Chime Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $20.36 on Friday. Chime Financial has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The firm had revenue of $528.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $207,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,164,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

