William Floydd Purchases 91 Shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd purchased 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £150.15.

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, William Floydd purchased 82 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 171.80 on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 198.50. The company has a market cap of £440.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.50.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

