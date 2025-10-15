Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.59.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

