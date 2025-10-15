Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.57.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of MU opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

