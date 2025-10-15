ManpowerGroup (MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $4.6003 billion for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.40.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
