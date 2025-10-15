Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,259,165.64. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,492.28. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 554,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

