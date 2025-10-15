Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ WABC opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $99,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 60,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WABC

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.