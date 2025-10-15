Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $2.2783 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.9%

FITB opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

