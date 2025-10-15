Simmons First National (SFNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $103.2620 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 66.93%.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,220. This represents a 14.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 213,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.