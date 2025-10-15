William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for KNSL Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s FY2026 earnings at $20.27 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $473.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

