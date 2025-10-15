Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ED Earnings

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS.

ED has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

