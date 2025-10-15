What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for TopBuild Q3 Earnings?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2026 earnings at $20.78 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.91.

BLD stock opened at $439.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.88 and its 200-day moving average is $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $445.74.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 8.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

