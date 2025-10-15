FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.