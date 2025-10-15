Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1486063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

