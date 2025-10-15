Q4 EPS Forecast for Endeavour Silver Boosted by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$10.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.78.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$401,940. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Margaret Beck sold 18,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$141,391.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $456,369. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

