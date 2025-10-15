Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $322.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.9231.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 28.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $335,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $302.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.60. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

