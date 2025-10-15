Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

