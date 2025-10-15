Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $5.38

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Report on AMC Networks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMC Networks Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.