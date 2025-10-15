Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $5.38

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 33.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 105.5% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

