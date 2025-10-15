Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Outlook for RELL Earnings

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a report released on Friday, October 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,171.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 748,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 227,009 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $84,254.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $457,647.19. This trade represents a 15.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

