Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for POWL FY2026 Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.72. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $317.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

