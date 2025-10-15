StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in StandardAero stock on September 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 10/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 10/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 9/30/2025.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 69.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,951.

SARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

