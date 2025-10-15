Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NETGEAR Q2 Earnings

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTGR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $34.83 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.09.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $306,975.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,851.35. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $460,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,112.56. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,867 shares of company stock worth $828,884. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its position in NETGEAR by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 250,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 4,835.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

