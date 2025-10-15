MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 31.5% – Here’s What Happened

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) was down 31.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.67 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09). Approximately 609,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,384% from the average daily volume of 41,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

MyHealthChecked Stock Down 11.5%

The company has a market cap of £3.57 million, a PE ratio of -182.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.50.

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

