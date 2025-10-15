Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 306,942,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 93,460,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.73 million, a PE ratio of 758.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

