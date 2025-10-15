Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 306,942,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 93,460,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.73 million, a PE ratio of 758.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.