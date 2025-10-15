Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 4.9%

About Lightspeed Commerce

TSE LSPD opened at C$16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.53.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.