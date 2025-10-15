Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,849 Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,093.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 335,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ingredion by 333.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 210,737 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ingredion by 766.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 203,742 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.56 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

