Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Robert Half worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 45.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 80.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 286.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.00.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.