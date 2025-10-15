The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $66,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

