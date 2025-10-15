Courier Capital LLC Invests $598,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

