Kiker Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 42,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:FI opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.93 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.