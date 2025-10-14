Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Purchased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6,389.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

