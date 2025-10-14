Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 27,002 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $56,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after acquiring an additional 498,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,556 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,841,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $129.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

