Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.