Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $878.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.91. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.