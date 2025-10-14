Melia Wealth LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up approximately 7.0% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC owned 0.65% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,698,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,347,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,527,000 after purchasing an additional 154,560 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

