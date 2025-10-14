Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.36. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

