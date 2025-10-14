Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.03.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

