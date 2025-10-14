IFC Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

IFC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $353.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.