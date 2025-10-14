iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF Shares Sold by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kiker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

