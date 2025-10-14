iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

