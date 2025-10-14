Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

