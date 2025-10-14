Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

