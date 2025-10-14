Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 41,230 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 3.31% of UFP Technologies worth $62,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in UFP Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $354.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

