Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 342.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

