J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 1,223 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $28,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $339.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $348.53. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

