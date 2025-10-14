MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $51,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

