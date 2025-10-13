Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 65.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.