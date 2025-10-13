Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $886,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,783,000 after buying an additional 184,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.86 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

