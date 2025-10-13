Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Target Price at $68.38

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.3846.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 2,514.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Birkenstock by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 203,918 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 79.9% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,089,000 after acquiring an additional 523,961 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

